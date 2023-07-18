The order of events has been set into motion [Jeremiah 11]

The tribulation will begin with a broken covenant. When the restrainer is taken out of the way, this covenant will be null and void. National governments will fall under a shadow of darkness as they comply to the beast system of the antichrist

July 14, 2023 – Message from Saint Michael the Archangel

“The order of events has been set into motion. Beloved ones of Our Lord and Savior, fix your eyes on The Lord. Let not the blindness that Satan wishes to disable you with limit what you are able to see. Recover your sight as you look to The Lord, who is your redeemer, and let his unwavering love wash over you. The tribulation will begin with a broken covenant. When the restrainer is taken out of the way, this covenant will be null and void. National governments will fall under a shadow of darkness as they comply to the beast system of the antichrist. With atomic bombs set to be deployed, the beginning of the end has started a countdown to Armageddon. Underground bunkers are prepared for a global meltdown. National conflicts against the bear escalate into a world war.

Beloved Ones of Christ, continue to call upon The Divine Mercy of Our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Let your prayers be without ceasing for the conversion of sinners.As you watch and pray, look up, because your redemption draws near. With my sword unsheathed, I stand ready with multitudes of Angels to defend you from the wickedness and snares of the devil whose days are few in number. Thus, saith Your Watchful Defender.”

Message from Our Lord Jesus Christ Our Lord and Savior, Elohim says:

I am your only safe refuge in the eleventh hour. The demons have been awakened in anticipation of the coming of the antichrist. When they are no longer restrained, these

disembodied demonic spirits will seek out souls that do not know Me as their Lord and Savior, and do not dwell in my presence. Their influence upon humanity has become increasingly powerful because pride has entered their hearts, the root of all evil. This is why you must remain in the safe dwelling of My Sacred Heart. Thus, saith The Lord.”

Source: Shelley Anna



