Interesting scene from a 2016 movie "Amerigeddon".
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
12
2681 views • 03/05/2023

Interesting scene from a movie "Amerigeddon". The film describes a fictional attack on the United States by its own government, working in concert with a global Elitist organization and the United Nations.

Besides the worst acting performance in history, their plan and methods are revealed in this short clip. The destruction of nationalism (patriotism) is part of it. They want to destroy all countries from within. Overpopulation is just another lie they use to justify their genocidal intentions.

In my opinion their NWO plan will be dead on arrival but the depopulation part is clearly well in motion. With already declining birth rates and now add infertility from you know what, and the coming population collapse will make the fake climate hoax look like a birthday party.

~Niko

Source @awakenedspecies

Keywords
predictive programming2016amerigeddon
