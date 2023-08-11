BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Gateway Open Activation 4 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Sirian Light Language By Lightstar
Lightstar Creations
Lightstar Creations
46 followers
1
17 views • 08/11/2023

We are finally here! The week of the Lion's Gate Portal! This is my 4th Lion'sGate Activation. 🦁 The portal is open! The Lion's gateway is buzzing with

energy, and our peak is 8:8:23. This particular light language activation will

be on some highlights and insights, and receive light codes to assist going

through the Lion's Gate portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to

assist with preparation, and that will also coordinate with my art creation

titled, "Sirius Solar Empowerment". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG

one, and thus I was feeling the importance of helping everyone get prepped for

the week of 8:8. These activations will also be relevant for future Lion's

Gate as well as other transformational time. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛

Keywords
lightstarlight languagelight language activationlight language transmissionlight language healing
