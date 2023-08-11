Gateway Open Activation 4 for Lion's Gate 8:8 🦁 Sirian Light Language By Lightstar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
We are finally here! The week of the Lion's Gate Portal! This is my 4th Lion'sGate Activation. 🦁 The portal is open! The Lion's gateway is buzzing with
energy, and our peak is 8:8:23. This particular light language activation will
be on some highlights and insights, and receive light codes to assist going
through the Lion's Gate portal. I'll be transmitting Sirian Light Language to
assist with preparation, and that will also coordinate with my art creation
titled, "Sirius Solar Empowerment". The upcoming Lion's Gate will be a BIG
one, and thus I was feeling the importance of helping everyone get prepped for
the week of 8:8. These activations will also be relevant for future Lion's
Gate as well as other transformational time. Enjoy! Galactic Love to All! 🍃💛
