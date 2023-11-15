Rev 13-14. The good fight of faith is the 43 year transition from men's kingdoms to God's Kingdom.

The second coming of the end times, the last days, or the great fight of faith, is the 43-year transition from the kingdoms of men that Satan, the prince of the power of the air, rules over to the Kingdom of Heaven, where Christ, the Prince of Peace, resumes His reign as the king of kings in about 2066 AD. The Second Coming of the ways of God is, in part, back! We are in the end times or last days of the apostasy of patiently having to suffer under Satan, the second horseman of the apocalypse, ruling over the kingdoms of men by pretending to be God 2 Thess. 2:3-4, the Holy Spirit, a messenger of light, a lizard person, or whatever it takes to steal our peace and sanity James 5:7-11; Rev. 6:4. We are in the second age of the great fight of faith, where those called by God begin the 43-year transition from the kingdoms of men to the Kingdom of God, before the promised second coming of the great and terrible day of the Lord 2 Pet. 3; John 8:32; Rev. 22:21.

806-216-1161,

[email protected]

https://zeno.fm/radio/one-true-faith-radio/

https://thewatchman.substack.com/

http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/TimeOfTheSonOfMan

