Red Cross: Humanitarian bystander of the year

Posted 6February2025 Eretz Nehederet
The Red Cross did NOTHING to help the Israeli & American Hostages tortured by Hamas and UNRWA for 15 months. This is a NOT A "Parody" of what the Red Cross has turned into. This is reality. Israel has for 15 months asked the Red Cross to do it's job and it just gives excuses and Bullsh*t.