Dems Are Now The Party Of Disorder

Escalation Hoax: By Responding To Riots, You Escalate Them?

* As L.A. implodes, the Dems are trying to un-woke themselves.

* How can they do it if they still take the side of the assholes?

* They just keep the gaslighting train rolling.

* They expand their opposition by labeling all law enforcement action as ‘authoritarian’.

* The riots aren’t a protest against authoritarianism; they’re a protest against order.





Fox News | Gutfeld! (11 June 2025)