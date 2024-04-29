The Leaven of the Pharisees-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 28 2024

In the New Testament, we see 4 different sects, or groups, of ruling class elites in Israel who liked to run roughshod over everyone and everything. These groups are the Pharisees, the Sadducees, the Scribes and the Herodians. For the most part, they are bad people and Jesus spends a fair amount of time warning us about them and their doctrinal leaven. In our day, the spirit of these sects survive in the work of the Greek and Hebrew bible-correcting 'scholars' and Laodicean seminary professors who have corporatized the ministry and turned pastors into CEOs. The moneychangers and their friends. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at 4 groups of people that we rarely talk much about, but who deserve to have their 'work' brought to the light so they can get full credit for it. The two main groups are the Pharisees and Sadducees who, while they have some overlapping similarities, are quite different. Pharisees and Sadducees were constantly fighting with each other when they weren't looking to convert disciples to their cause. Scribes maintained the scripture scrolls and books, a necessary job, but they too lapped into apostasy and error. Bringing up the rear, the Herodians mixed political power from Herod with a thin veneer of spirituality that is much more at home in Revelation 17 and 18 than just about any place else. Tonight, we show you from scripture just who these people were, and why what they taught was so very dangerous. Their doctrine is alive and well here in the 21st century in the form of the Alexandrian Cult of bible 'scholars' whose fulltime job it is to corrupt the word of God.



