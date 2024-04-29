BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Leaven of the Pharisees-NOW THE END BEGINS-APRIL 28 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
35 views • 12 months ago

In the New Testament, we see 4 different sects, or groups, of ruling class elites in Israel who liked to run roughshod over everyone and everything. These groups are the Pharisees, the Sadducees, the Scribes and the Herodians. For the most part, they are bad people and Jesus spends a fair amount of time warning us about them and their doctrinal leaven. In our day, the spirit of these sects survive in the work of the Greek and Hebrew bible-correcting 'scholars' and Laodicean seminary professors who have corporatized the ministry and turned pastors into CEOs. The moneychangers and their friends. On this episode of Rightly Dividing, we look at 4 groups of people that we rarely talk much about, but who deserve to have their 'work' brought to the light so they can get full credit for it. The two main groups are the Pharisees and Sadducees who, while they have some overlapping similarities, are quite different. Pharisees and Sadducees were constantly fighting with each other when they weren't looking to convert disciples to their cause. Scribes maintained the scripture scrolls and books, a necessary job, but they too lapped into apostasy and error. Bringing up the rear, the Herodians mixed political power from Herod with a thin veneer of spirituality that is much more at home in Revelation 17 and 18 than just about any place else. Tonight, we show you from scripture just who these people were, and why what they taught was so very dangerous. Their doctrine is alive and well here in the 21st century in the form of the Alexandrian Cult of bible 'scholars' whose fulltime job it is to corrupt the word of God.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy