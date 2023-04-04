Extraordinary? MIRACULOUS ? God's Vengeance Confirmed? You tell me is it time to GO?? Looks Like It!

Link to show notes: https://www.show-notes.net/thisistheend/index.php?/category/115

Isaiah 61:2 To proclaim the acceptable year of the Lord, and the day of vengeance of our God; to comfort all that mourn;

Isaiah 62:10-11 Go through, go through the gates; prepare ye the way of the people; cast up, cast up the highway; gather out the stones; lift up a standard for the people. Behold, the Lord hath proclaimed unto the end of the world, Say ye to the daughter of Zion, Behold, thy salvation cometh; behold, his reward is with him, and his work before him.

