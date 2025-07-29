Is Peter Thiel Building The Kingdom Of The Coming Antichrist?-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 29 2025

In an interview with the New York Times, tech titan billionaire Peter Thiel had this to say about Antichrist and Armageddon: “Antichrist or Armageddon? You have the one-world state of the Antichrist, or we’re sleepwalking toward Armageddon. “One world or none,” “Antichrist or Armageddon,” on one level, are the same question. Now, I have a lot of thoughts on this topic, but one question is, how does the Antichrist take over the world? He gives these demonic, hypnotic speeches and people just fall for it. This is I Thessalonians 5:3 the slogan of the Antichrist is “peace and safety.” Has Peter Theil become the Devil’s Advocate? Sure looks that way.





“Who opposeth and exalteth himself above all that is called God, or that is worshipped; so that he as God sitteth in the temple of God, shewing himself that he is God.” 2 Thessalonians 2:4 (KJB)





On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, we have long told you about the ‘messianic complex’ that nearly all the tech titans developed when their wealth went into the billions and they became able to do nearly anything and everything they set theirs minds to do. They all want to control how we live, how we think, and how we relate to each other through the dystopian products they release on us. Smart phone, apps, algorithms, AI, you name it, the Mark of the Beast System, and it’s all designed to control us according to their will. They see themselves as gods over us, and to a large degree it’s true. But Peter Thiel, founder of Palantir, has been separating himself from the tech titan pack, and getting right to the heart of the matter. He knows that Antichrist is right around the corner, and is doing everything he can to ‘set the table’ for his soon-coming, short-lived, 7-year kingdom on this Earth. Today we lift the lid on the tech titans to show you just what they’re really up to.

