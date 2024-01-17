Huge Win! Court Decision Forces CDC to Release V-Safe ‘Free-Text’ Data

(Jan 12, 2024) News from the HighWire: The Attorneys that represent ICAN have won a huge case for transparency around COVID vaccine injuries. A Texas judge has ruled that CDC must produce 7.8 million “free-text field entries” in the V-safe reporting app, which they had previously omitted from a production they were supposed to provide ICAN back in September of 2022. These entries are highly significant because they represent accounts of the victims injuries in their own words, rather than simply checking a box. The CDC must provide 390,000 entries a month, starting Feb 15th, and every month thereafter for the entire year. The productions will be available to download or view at www.icandecide.org/vsafe.





