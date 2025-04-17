BrightLearn - Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990 by Linda Hunt

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The podcast which discusses Linda Hunt's groundbreaking book, "Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990" delves into the morally complex and enduring legacy of Project Paperclip, a secret U.S. intelligence operation that recruited Nazi scientists post-WWII, highlighting the ethical compromises and political maneuvering involved in prioritizing scientific advancement over accountability for war crimes.
