BrightLearn - Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990 by Linda Hunt

The podcast which discusses Linda Hunt's groundbreaking book, "Secret Agenda: The United States Government, Nazi Scientists and Project Paperclip 1945 to 1990" delves into the morally complex and enduring legacy of Project Paperclip, a secret U.S. intelligence operation that recruited Nazi scientists post-WWII, highlighting the ethical compromises and political maneuvering involved in prioritizing scientific advancement over accountability for war crimes.





