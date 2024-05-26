BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Battlefield Weapons Deployed on Civilians, Drone Technology, DEW and AI w/ Chris Heaven
What is happening
What is happening
9564 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
128 views • 11 months ago

Sarah Westall


Leela Quantum: Learn more about Leela’s Quantum Tech at https://bit.ly/3iVOMsZ or at https://SarahWestall.com/shop


Mitocure RX: Get long term results with Methylene Blue & Mitochondria Support at https://wizardsciences.com/?rfsn=7902827.b22640&utm_source=refersion&utm_medium=affiliate&utm_campaign=7902827.b22640


Miles Franklin: Learn more how you can convert your IRA or buy precious metals by emailing [email protected] - tell them ‘Sarah sent me” and get the best service and prices in the country.


Chris Heaven, CEO of Survival Dispatch, joins the program to discuss the developments in military weapons including drone technology. The advancements in technology continue to outpace the military's ability to defend itself from an attack. He shares how these weapons are being used on civilians more and more for different agendas. You can learn more about Heaven and his work at https://survivaldispatch.com/


MUSIC CREDITS: “In Epic World” by Valentina Gribanova, licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio


Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.


Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.

Keywords
newssurvivalaidronetargetsdirect energy weaponsciviliandispatchchris heaven
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy