Word from the Lord: Trusting in the Lord’s Navigation and Following His Guidance for Us & the Nation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In this season of change, we are called to trust God’s direction and keep on course, for the Lord is the only way. Be careful of recklessness for the enemy is trying to draw us into a state of anger and carelessness right now to distract us from God and throw us off course. Tune in today, July 3rd @4pm EDT.
Website: https://arkofgrace.org
Prayer Requests: https://arkofgrace.org/prayer-requests
Donate: https://arkofgrace.org/donate
Partners: https://arkofgrace.org/ministry-partners