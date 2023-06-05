Tent City 3 Visit, Seattle, WA

I recently posted on here about another tent city in a different location, some 10-15 miles away, outside of Seattle, in the suburbs. There are two of these locations. This one is at a church near the UW, and houses a lot more residents than the Issaquah location does.

It is important to me to keep up on what this organization does, because they move around every few months to different places, and are always in need of donations. They are working people who just can't afford the high cost of living in the city.