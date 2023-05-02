© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
04/27/2023 Nicole was asked on Outside the Beltway if the recent fires and killings of livestock at US food plants could be an attack on America's food supply by the CCP. Nicole responded that it was a perfect time to ask these questions. She believes the key issue is who allowed the CCP to infiltrate the US, and what have lawmakers and politicians done to stop the infiltration.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
04/27/2023 妮可在Outside the Beltway节目上被问到，美国食品工厂最近着火并造成很多家畜死亡，是不是中共在袭击美国的食物供应链。妮可回答说，现在是提出这些问题的完美时间点。她觉得的问题的关键是到底是谁允许中共在美国搞渗透，美国的立法者和政治家为阻止中共的渗透做了什么？
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平