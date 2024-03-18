Putin's Victory Enrages the West with Un-Elected Figures Lecturing Russia and all of us, on what Democracy Looks Like - Mike Jones

Putin's Victory enrages the West with un-elected figures lecturing Russia on "what democracy looks like".

Labelling the elections a sham, though seemingly unable to articulate exactly on what grounds and how, the Collective West is choosing instead to not recognise the results and threaten International observers of the Russian Elections with "all tools available"

Mike Jones, aka iEarlGrey, ForeignAgentIntel

British Expat living in Russia.

Agree with Mike. Not posting those videos with Borrell and others that Mike is referring to. I try not to post too many idiots. They use that word Democracy, deception with lies and say it's for our protection. We aren't a Democracy. Cynthia