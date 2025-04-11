Real Estate Collapse is Next in the Reset (Gary Fraughen)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
☕ Help support the show https://buymeacoffee.com/civilizationcycle
💧 Innovative Water Storage That Blows Barrels Away! There are few things you can count on in a major disaster—having your water supply cut off is one of them.
https://www.alexapure.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=9&affid=270
⚡⚡⚡⚡ 3300 Solar Generator System w/ EMP Intercept Technology + FREE Waterproof 200W Solar Panel by Grid Doctor
https://www.mypatriotsupply.com/products/grid-doctor-3300-emp-solar-generator?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=12&affid=270
🔥 InstaFire make fire-starting and off-grid living easy https://www.instafire.com/?_ef_transaction_id=&oid=10&affid=270
🌿 True Leaf Market Heirloom Seeds
http://www.pjtra.com/t/SkNITkxPS0xDR0xPRkdLQ0dLSUdOSw
I spoke with Gary Fraughen from Alternative View in the U.K where we discussed how we see the reset unfolding now that the global GO signal has been given. Real Estate Collapse and Low Home Valuation Play is coming to drive people out of home ownership and onto Universal Basic Income.
🎙️ Civilization Cycle Podcast https://adapt2030.libsyn.com
----------------------------------------------------------------
TikTok https://tiktok.com/@civilizationcycle
YT https://youtube.com/@civilizationcyclepodcast
----------------------------------------------------------------