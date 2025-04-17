Why Did Jesus Announce His Own Death?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Why would Jesus repeatedly speak about His death before it happened? What made His crucifixion different from any other? In this powerful resurrection season message, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into the need, nature, and impact of Christ’s death—and why it changes everything.
From the announcement of His death, to its necessity due to God's holiness and man’s sin, to its ultimate victory over Satan and the grave—this devotion reminds us that the Cross was no accident. It was part of God's plan to restore the relationship broken in the Garden of Eden.
🕊️ Watch to be reminded of:
Why Christ’s death was essential for salvation
How it satisfied God’s demand for holiness
What it means for sinners, saints, Satan, and the Savior
How even Jesus' closest followers forgot His promise—but His enemies remembered
00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction
00:25 Reflecting on The Old Rugged Cross
01:11 Exploring the Announcement of Christ's Death
02:27 The Necessity of Christ's Death and Its Implications
04:09 The Sinful Condition of Man and the Need for Redemption
05:59 The Results of Christ's Death: Redemption, Sanctification, and Victory Over Satan
06:59 The Resurrection of Christ and Its Forgotten Announcement
10:44 Closing Remarks and Easter Season Message