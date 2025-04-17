Why Did Jesus Announce His Own Death?

Why would Jesus repeatedly speak about His death before it happened? What made His crucifixion different from any other? In this powerful resurrection season message, Pastor Roderick Webster dives into the need, nature, and impact of Christ’s death—and why it changes everything.



From the announcement of His death, to its necessity due to God's holiness and man’s sin, to its ultimate victory over Satan and the grave—this devotion reminds us that the Cross was no accident. It was part of God's plan to restore the relationship broken in the Garden of Eden.



🕊️ Watch to be reminded of:

Why Christ’s death was essential for salvation

How it satisfied God’s demand for holiness

What it means for sinners, saints, Satan, and the Savior

How even Jesus' closest followers forgot His promise—but His enemies remembered



00:00 Opening Greetings and Introduction

00:25 Reflecting on The Old Rugged Cross

01:11 Exploring the Announcement of Christ's Death

02:27 The Necessity of Christ's Death and Its Implications

04:09 The Sinful Condition of Man and the Need for Redemption

05:59 The Results of Christ's Death: Redemption, Sanctification, and Victory Over Satan

06:59 The Resurrection of Christ and Its Forgotten Announcement

10:44 Closing Remarks and Easter Season Message