Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 4, 2025 – Trump HALTS money for Ukraine as Europe moves to incite WAR with both the USA and Russia
Health Ranger Report
Health Ranger ReportCheckmark Icon
47795 followers
14356 views • 6 months ago

- Nanotechnology in Medicine and RFK Jr. Update (0:00)

- European Bureaucrat's Proposal and Military Aid to Ukraine (1:33)

- Financial War Between the US and the UK (3:21)

- Parallel Financial Systems and AI Reasoning (6:21)

- Reasoning AI Models and Human Knowledge (19:54)

- Humanoid Robots and Future Warfare (32:35)

- European Leaders' Delusions and NATO Membership (44:56)

- RFK Jr. and the Corporate Transparency Act (53:10)

- Vaccine Industry and RFK Jr.'s Role (58:43)

- Patience and Faith in RFK Jr.'s Reforms (1:06:25)

- Focus on Controllable Actions and Social Media (1:18:40)

- Alternative Social Media Platforms and Censorship (1:21:24)

- Challenges and Strategies in Advocacy (1:23:11)

- Nanotechnology in Medicine: Toxicity and Safety (1:26:10)

- Critique of Clean Food Activism (1:34:15)

- Challenges and Successes with Chlorine Dioxide (2:09:50)

- Global Impact and Legal Challenges (2:31:58)

- Personal Experiences and Legal Proceedings (2:32:19)

- Impact of Government Actions on Advocacy (2:33:55)

- Future Plans and Call to Action (2:34:13)

- Extradition and Legal Challenges (2:34:34)

- Legal Proceedings and Conspiracy Allegations (2:41:02)

- Sentencing and Appeals (2:43:16)

- Call for Pardon and Legal Support (2:46:14)

- Challenges in Prison and Legal Strategy (2:49:43)

- Chlorine Dioxide and Its Benefits (2:55:15)

- Final Thoughts and Call to Action (2:59:16)


For more updates, visit: http://www.brighteon.com/channel/hrreport


NaturalNews videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of educating people all over the world on the subject of natural healing remedies and personal liberty (food freedom, medical freedom, the freedom of speech, etc.). Together, we're helping create a better world, with more honest food labeling, reduced chemical contamination, the avoidance of toxic heavy metals and vastly increased scientific transparency.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Health Ranger Store goes toward helping us achieve important science and content goals for humanity: https://www.healthrangerstore.com/

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://www.naturalnews.com/Readerregistration.html

▶️ Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/hrreport

▶️ Join Our Social Network: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

▶️ Check In Stock Products at: https://PrepWithMike.com


🔴 Brighteon.io: Brighteon.io/HealthRanger

🔴 Brighteon.Social: https://brighteon.social/@HealthRanger

🔴 Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/naturalnews

🔴 Gab: https://gab.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/naturalnews

🔴 Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/HealthRangerReport

🔴 Mewe: https://mewe.com/p/naturalnews

🔴 Spreely: https://social.spreely.com/NaturalNews

🔴 Telegram: https://t.me/naturalnewsofficial

🔴 Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/realhealthrangerstore/

mike adamshrrspecial reportinterviewsbrighteon broadcast newsbbn
