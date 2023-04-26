The closer the Ukrainian counteroffensive comes to its launch day, the more misinformation is spread online. According to some Ukrainian and Western media, the large-scale offensive of the Ukrainian army has already begun.

Over the past week, it was widely reported that the Ukrainian military had crossed the Dnieper River in the Kherson region and secured a foothold on the eastern bank. The American Institute for the Study of War even clarified that the Ukrainian positions are already 7 kilometers from the administrative center of the region.

The news is spread exclusively by Western and Ukrainian sources who have not supported their reports with any footage from the region. However, they were spread so widely that they forced officials to comment.

The Ukrainian operational command “South” denied reports and called on the “best students” of the Institute for the Study of War to be patient.

On the Russian side, the Acting Governor of the Kherson region also called the information about the Ukrainian bridgehead false, saying that Russian servicemen fully control the eastern bank of the Dnieper.

As usual, the Ukrainian military achieved new gains in the media but not on the battlefield.

In fact, there is no Ukrainian bridgehead on the eastern bank of the Dnieper, but attempts by sabotage groups to land on islands in the floodplain of the river continue.

The Ukrainian military continues attempts to land on the islands in small groups of no more than 30 servicemen on motorboats. They immediately come under fire of Russian artillery and aviation when they try to hide in the local houses. As a result, the civil infrastructure is being destroyed. The Ukrainian military take away the wounded and the dead, then new sabotage groups arrive.

The islands on the Dnieper are not suitable for large offensive operations. This is a vast swampy area, without roads, where Ukrainian forces could not use heavy equipment. However, they are trying to transfer light mortars to the islands and equip some military positions.

In the upcoming Ukrainian counteroffensive, Ukrainian attempts to cross the Dnieper and hit Russian positions to the north, in the area of Novaya Kakhovka, are expected, while from the southern islands they will try to shell Russian positions, distracting the Russian garrison in the Kherson region.

