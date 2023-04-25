'The Las Vegas Masscre' with Dean Ryan

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
RDM Presents: Real Deal Remembers
Dean Ryan takes a Deep look back at was dubbed "The Biggest Mass Shooting in American History". You will see rare footage (originally filmed 10/2/17)
taken by Dean the following day of the massacre.
You will witness a different perspective of what really happened the day prior.
Notice the anomalies and the malicious undertones of the crime scene.
__________________________________________
Get Exclusive Content & More
Become a Real Deal Member Today!
Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/membership
__________________________________________
Help Real Deal Media Fight the Censors with 'Operation Uncensored'
Visit https://www.givesendgo.com/uncensored
__________________________________________
Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store
Promo Code: SPRING23 for Additional Savings!
__________________________________________
Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom
__________________________________________
LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST On:
www.RealDealMedia.TV & Rumble
__________________________________________
Get the NEW Album 'Yesteryear & Today'
by Dean Ryan ft. Jim Fetzer
Visit: https://www.realdealmedia.tv/yesteryear
__________________________________________
For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV
Get Exclusive Content & More
Become a Real Deal Member Today!
Visit https://www.realdealmedia.tv/membership
__________________________________________
Help Real Deal Media Fight the Censors with 'Operation Uncensored'
Visit https://www.givesendgo.com/uncensored
__________________________________________
Visit our Online Store @ RealDealMedia.TV/store
Promo Code: SPRING23 for Additional Savings!
__________________________________________
Prevent Anxiety and other ailments by using Real Deal Kratom
Visit www.RealDealMedia.TV/kratom
__________________________________________
LIVE Broadcasting Weeknights 10pm EST On:
www.RealDealMedia.TV & Rumble
__________________________________________
Get the NEW Album 'Yesteryear & Today'
by Dean Ryan ft. Jim Fetzer
Visit: https://www.realdealmedia.tv/yesteryear
__________________________________________
For More Visit: www.RealDealMedia.TV