Fmr. CIA Americans are dying in Ukraine and it s being COVERED-UP | Redacted w Clayton Morris

Mirrored Content
The Biden administration is hiding American deaths in Ukraine and the Middle East. What are they telling the parents of these fallen soldiers? Ukraine now admits the front against Donbas has all but collapsed and Russian forces advance. Former CIA Counter Terrorism Agent Michael Scheuer says Americans are dying and we need to get out of these countries ASAP.