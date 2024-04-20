Whats crazier than flat earth - there is nothing more mind blowing.

what's crazier than Flat Earth what's that's the CRA that's the craziest thing really is it's really not though but itis you know people kept coming up have you have you looked into Flat Earth I'm like dude shut the [ __ ] up yeah you'recrazy yeah I'm about to one on that oneI think uh the Earth is round I think wewent to the moon I don't believe theEarth is flat at all I think I can justprove Flat Earth that's the typicalstory everyone's trying to debunk in theworld is not flat the Earth is flat theEarth is flat this Earth is flat that's[ __ ] insane the Earth isn't flat Iwas violently opposed to it I was mad atpeople that would bring it up there's no[ __ ] way the Earth is flat friend ofmine was posting all these things onFacebook it was pissing me off you knowI was like what the [ __ ] is he [ __ ]with me God this is a [ __ ] nightmareI can't be a flat Earth person I likeflat earthers that means they think[Music]fors and they'reskeptical the the only problem with theFL Earth uh Rabbit Hole whatever youwant to call it is it's kind of hard tobeat God damn it the Earth is clearlynot a [ __ ] spinning ball startedgoing into the research and[Music]boom oh [ __ ] stupid unbelievable likelike how the [ __ ] are we supposed tohandle all of this there's nothingcompares nothing compares to the wholequote unquote Flat Earth res search uhrabbit hole and then I remember feelingkind of sad cuz I was like there's noway I'm ever going to have my mind blownthis hard ever again cuz there's nothingmoremindblowing than realizing that we'rewe've been lied to to the point where wedon't even know where we are I can't Ican't think of any other experiencetopping[Music]that this can't this can't be realityneeds to sink in for people to see thisin the big picture because theperspective of what we been taught andhow Truman this Truman Show really is isvital to us fighting this it is you haveto know what game you're playing inorder to fight it right to Fathom thereality is so terrifying to most peoplethat they just can't do it like there'sa some sort of mental block it's likeyou either got to believe the officialstory as it's told or you have tobelieve that like all of these