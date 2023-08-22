BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Digital Thread (ID Health Transhumanism Aug 22, 2023)
TruthParadigm
TruthParadigm
333 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
72 views • 08/23/2023

💲🆔 READ & WATCH LINKS 🆔💲


Silicon Valley CEO: The US Social Credit System is ALREADY Here… and It’s WORSE Than China

https://rumble.com/v3897l0-silicon-valley-ceo-the-us-social-credit-system-is-already-here-and-its-wors.html


PROGRESS: Corporate “wokeism” backlash drives S&P Global to dump ESG metrics in credit quality assessments

https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-15-wokeism-backlash-drives-sp-to-dump-esg-metrics.html


Free Humanity’s Last Stand: The Digital Nightmare in Our Future

https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/free-humanitys-last-stand-the-digital


WHO - Digital health

https://www.who.int/health-topics/digital-health


WARNING! Get Off of Twitter X if You Value Your Privacy! Face Scan Logins and No More Blocking Being Implemented

https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/warning-get-off-of-twitter-x-if-you-value-your-privacy-face-scan-logins-and-no-more-blocking-being-implemented/


You looked for: digital id

https://healthimpactnews.com/?find=digital+id&ct_bot_detector_event_token=8a500eb145f33a185c7b19018cd5f071cec363f285c4933179236b77bedc35b1


“Dataism” is the New Religion of AI and Transhumanism: Those Who Own and Control the Data Control Life

https://created4health.org/dataism-is-the-new-religion-of-ai-and-transhumanism-those-who-own-and-control-the-data-control-life/




💲🆔 VIDEO CREDIT LINKS 🆔💲


Former Blackrock manager Edward Dowd explaining that a digital currency will be linked to your social credit score as part of a financial reset.

@HATSTRUTH 🎩

https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3541


Yuval Noah Harari on The Future of Humanity

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umnMHQPYEmA




🔎 LEARN, READ, WATCH MORE 🔍

https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv

https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv

https://threads.truthparadigm.news

Keywords
truthwhotranshumanismdataismesgsocialcreditdigitalpassports
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy