Digital Thread (ID Health Transhumanism Aug 22, 2023)

Silicon Valley CEO: The US Social Credit System is ALREADY Here… and It’s WORSE Than China
https://rumble.com/v3897l0-silicon-valley-ceo-the-us-social-credit-system-is-already-here-and-its-wors.html
PROGRESS: Corporate “wokeism” backlash drives S&P Global to dump ESG metrics in credit quality assessments
https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-08-15-wokeism-backlash-drives-sp-to-dump-esg-metrics.html
Free Humanity’s Last Stand: The Digital Nightmare in Our Future
https://gingerbreggin.substack.com/p/free-humanitys-last-stand-the-digital
WHO - Digital health
https://www.who.int/health-topics/digital-health
WARNING! Get Off of Twitter X if You Value Your Privacy! Face Scan Logins and No More Blocking Being Implemented
https://healthimpactnews.com/2023/warning-get-off-of-twitter-x-if-you-value-your-privacy-face-scan-logins-and-no-more-blocking-being-implemented/
You looked for: digital id
https://healthimpactnews.com/?find=digital+id&ct_bot_detector_event_token=8a500eb145f33a185c7b19018cd5f071cec363f285c4933179236b77bedc35b1
“Dataism” is the New Religion of AI and Transhumanism: Those Who Own and Control the Data Control Life
https://created4health.org/dataism-is-the-new-religion-of-ai-and-transhumanism-those-who-own-and-control-the-data-control-life/
Former Blackrock manager Edward Dowd explaining that a digital currency will be linked to your social credit score as part of a financial reset.
https://t.me/HATSTRUTH/3541
Yuval Noah Harari on The Future of Humanity
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=umnMHQPYEmA
https://digitalid.truthparadigm.tv
https://digitalcurrency.truthparadigm.tv
https://threads.truthparadigm.news