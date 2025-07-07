BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DEPENDENCE DAY: July 4th Weather Weapon Attack on Texas as Big Brother Bill Enacted
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
Thiel money, Tech-bro weather manipulation, Project Blue Rain, a missing billion, a biblical flood, 28 dead children, and at least 10 missing little girls. Ritual sacrifice? Show of dominance? Or just another practice round for the Big One?


TZLA | https://tzla.club

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book


***** Follow us on these platforms *****


Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/


***** Connect with us on social media *****


The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff


***** Sources for this video *****


Intro Vid: https://youtu.be/EfAhpX_wIBk?si=hoMpkkI2fvj22BaZ

Alex Jones July 4th:

https://x.com/dark_garbaggio/status/1938378456988844105

Fire Las Vegas: https://x.com/HustleBitch_/status/1941169830713057492

Floods Texas:

 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxiuIXIof_w

https://x.com/CultivateElevat/status/1941942194853814668

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XxiuIXIof_w

https://x.com/CultivateElevat/status/1941942194853814668

Trump Gavel, Judgement Day: https://x.com/LibertyLov3r/status/1941634197124194485

Rabbi Shmuley Black Cube on Head, Talmudic Prayer:

https://x.com/i/status/1922031664496075130

Brain Chips, New American Party: https://x.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1941939884861874366


Keywords
big beautiful billtexas floodscamp mystic
