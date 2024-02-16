BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Blaspheme Against the Holy Spirit - What is it?
Heart of the Tribe
Heart of the Tribe
Every time I have asked a Pastor or Congregational Leader what is the sin that would be considered Blaspheme of the Holy Spirit - The Ruach HaKodesh, the answer I have received has been: "There is no need for you to worry about it because if you had done it you wouldn't care." I decided it is time to dig deeper. Join me for this exploration of the scriptures to see if we can get a clearer picture for this very important topic.


Keywords
spiritualholy spiritfrequencywaveoppositionaccusationswordsbible questionsblasphemereligious spirit
