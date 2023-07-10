False Anointing Series #4 Kenneth Hagin and the Spirit of the Serpent

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
For those involved in Drunkenness in the Spirit, insane manifestations, this is for you. Occult doctrine from EW Kenyon has been mixed into the scriptures to produce paranormal, psychic manifestations to deceive the saints. The purpose of our salvation is to be confirmed to the image of Christ, not Bazaro, circus paranormal manifestations.