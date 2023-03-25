Bethel Church Openly Practicing Islamic Mysticism

Only in North American Christianity can a woman be a Bethel Worship leader. Spencer Smith Missionary here. Popularity 448,831 views on Feb 5, 2020. Bethel Church, what can I say, the sky is the limit how far the heresy can go. My position has been that Bethel and Hill songs and much of the new Apostolic Reformation, those Charismatic type churches, they are not Christians. They are using the vocabulary of Christianity, these people are actually heathens. They are practicing Eastern Mysticism and are not Christians. I want to show you a video to see what these people are doing. This was about a worship service, they got themselves all worked up into an emotional frenzy and then they take a break and explain some concept. Mirrored



