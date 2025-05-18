BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Bessent defends Qatar wanting to gift Trump a fancy plane - 'The Statue of Liberty was a gift too' - part 1, CNN Tapper
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Bessent defends Qatar wanting to gift Trump a fancy plane - 'The Statue of Liberty was a gift too'.

There are 100 billion reasons for the US to accept the Qatari gesture, Scott Bessent told Jake Tapper after the host pointed out that no country would give away a $400 million jet “just to be nice.”

Adding: 

Syria, UAE Sign $800M Deal for Tartus Port After

Scrapping Russian Agreement

Syria has signed an $800 million investment deal with Dubai-based DP World to develop and manage a terminal at the port of Tartus. The agreement includes plans for industrial zones, free trade areas, and transit hubs.

The deal follows Syria’s cancellation of a $500 million port agreement with a Russian firm in January 2025.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
