Stop the WHO Tyranny - Speech by Dr. David Martin | www.kla.tv/27804

Since the founding of the WHO in 1947, the methods of this organization have always been in violation of US health laws. It has never been a matter of public health," said Dr. Martin. He also describes the WHO as a criminal cartel and presents the facts to justify his blatant statements in this speech at the EU in Strasbourg.

👉 HD-Video & Download: www.kla.tv/27804

👉 Video Text & Sources: www.kla.tv/27804/pdf





About this channel

Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored | what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting | little heard from the people, for the people | daily news on https://www.kla.tv/en and soon available here on Brighteon Stay tuned, it’s worth it!To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en

PLEASE NOTE

As long as we don't report according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV - Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en

SOURCES / LINKS





https://www.bitchute.com/video/y9S1ccwOGZ9T/