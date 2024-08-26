UNLEASHING THE POWER OF GOD Part 7: Transfer of Power

When Moses came to Egypt to free the Hebrews from slavery, Joshua caught the vision early on and served as a personal assistant to Moses. Joshua had several outstanding qualities. Namely, he was loyal to Moses, he had faith in God and he was determined to see God's vision for the people of Israel come to pass.

Joshua walked through the Red Sea, saw the many miracles and all the judgments that came with rebellion. He learned it is important to stay faithful in the position where God has placed you but the greatest impact must have been when God told Moses that he would not be allowed into the Promised Land because of anger and disobedience.

The mantle of leadership eventually passed to Joshua after Moses' death and with it came the challenge of providing food, water and clothing for millions of Israelites, acting as the new commander-in-chief of the army and being in charge of the judicial system. It was heavy load to bear and Joshua recognized that he would fail in this awesome task if he did not rely upon the Lord's help in leading the people of Israel.

DECEMBER 21, 2014

