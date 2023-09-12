© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
**WHERE ARE THE CHILDREN?!?** — Callender | Vliet
Attorney Todd Callender and Dr. Lee Vliet are back to ask what should be the #1 question in the world right now: WEHERE ARE THE MISSING CHILDREN OF LAHAINA?!?
https://rumble.com/v3gy5f8-where-are-the-children-callender-vliet.html
https://www.sgtreport.com/2023/09/where-are-the-children-callender-vliet/