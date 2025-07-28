© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Julian Brown Missing – Atlanta Inventor Behind Plastic-to-Fuel Innovation
Description
Julian Brown, the Atlanta-based inventor of “Plastoline,” has been missing for nearly two weeks following cryptic social media posts claiming he felt “under attack.” Authorities and the public are urgently searching for him and exploring whether his breakthrough tech put him at risk.
