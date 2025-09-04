MATTHEW EHRET - Geopolitical Fault Lines & the West’s Push on Russia-China

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Freedom International Livestream
Thursday Sept 4, 2025 @ 12: 00 PM EST
Guest: Matthew Ehret
Topic: Geopolitical Fault Lines & the West’s Push on Russia-China
https://risingtidefoundation.net/ https://canadianpatriot.org/
https://matthewehret.substack.com/
Bio:
Matthew Ehret is a journalist, co-founder of the Rising Tide Foundation, and Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review. He is a Senior Fellow at the American University of Moscow, a BRI expert for Rogue News, and a contributor to outlets including Strategic Culture, The Cradle, Global Research, and the Washington Times. He is the author of The Untold History of Canada and the multi-volume series The Clash of the Two Americas, as well as Science Unshackled: Restoring Causality in a World of Chaos.
