AWESOME! Russian T-90M tank can't be killed by Ukrainian FPV kamikaze drones

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian Army modern T-90M Proryv tank was able to survive from multiple FPV kamikaze drones attacks. The tanks produced by Uralvagonzavod had better protection and saved the crew, even when taking two to three heavy hits from Ukrainian drones in the combat zone. Western tanks, such as Leopard2A6, Challenger II, or Abrams, cannot take two hits and survive.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/