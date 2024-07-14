Behind Trump view of the Assassination Attempt during campaign event in Pennsylvania

Footage taken from a different angle of the assassination attempt on Donald Trump during a campaign event in Pennsylvania.

The assassination attempt on Trump was quite predictable. There is no doubt that everything is organized by the globalists with the backing of the part of the Deep State that supports them. The only way to keep the mad grandfather in power is to kill Trump, who otherwise would almost certainly win under the circumstances. The shooter was eliminated just after finishing his shoots by a secret service sniper to make ends meet. Essentially, there was an attempted coup d'état in the US.

✍️ Alexander Dugin





