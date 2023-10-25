45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Premieres Tomorrow

What if I told you that he was the stupidest That a prez would fail to protect his country That sometimes it is a matter of Life and Death That no one can out run the truth What if I told you he was the only true idiot That you can't heal stupidity with special sauce That the man who wouldn't shut up never had anything to say What if I told you that running your mouth was easy 45 Stories, 45 Screwups, in four Years Real Free News 45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Thursday October 26, 2023 at 9 AM realfreenews.com 45 videos to encapsulate the 45th prez of the United States of America. Watch 45 for 45 - Donald Trump is Stupid Videos at Real Free News PLUS and Substack https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/donald-trump-is-stupid?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web #45for45 #trump #donaldtrump #trumpisstupid #fortyfiveforfortyfive #americafirst #2020election #stolenelection #trump24 #chump #donaldchump #maga #maga24 #americafirst #2024election #kag #kag24 #presidenttrump #donaldjtrump #whitehouse #election #biden #kamala #loser #45445

