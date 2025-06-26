NATO Summit - Big Military Spending Coming | Maverick News LIVE

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Maverick News Top Stories with Rick Walker:
* NATO Summit - Special Coverage -
President Trump was the driving force today behind new NATO Spending pledges from NATO Member countries including Canada which is working toward a 5% GDP military spend.
President Trump also meets with Zelensky and says he has not ruled out sending more military aid including Patriot missiles.
Plus Israel - Iran CEASEFIRE update.
And today's other top news stories.
