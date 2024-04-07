Horrendous video for the First Time with English subtitles - Ukrainian MMA Champion Maxim Ryndovsky was Kidnapped and Murdered by Ukrainian Nazis in March 2022

A horrendous video for the first time with English subtitles. Ukrainian MMA champion Maxim Ryndovsky was kidnapped, tortured and murdered by Ukrainian Nazis in march 2022, his crime? Having Russian and Chechen friends and training with them.

◾️His body has never been found and the brutal crime was barely mentioned in the western media.

Cynthia... I thought that I posted one of the original Horrendous videos when this happened. There were 2 videos, neither sub-titled. My recollection... He was alive sitting in a kitchen metal type chair, his head down, with a blood puddle between his legs, near his right shoe, from a bloody nose, punched face. Possibly it was too graphic, not allowed, can't remember, can't find.

