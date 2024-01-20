Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Trump supporter at the World Economic Forum in Davos (2024)
channel image
You Silenced Me
140 Subscribers
340 views
Published a month ago

Conservative Kevin Roberts bravely enters a den of wolves and tells them "Elites and Globalists are the problem, not President Trump".

Keywords
electionconservativetrump supportermake america great againworld economic forumsave americapresident trump won

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket