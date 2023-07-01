BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
'France Has Fallen': 40,000 Police Mobilized After All Hell Breaks Out In Several French Cities
- President Emmanuel Macron's government struggles to contain social unrest across the country. French interior minister, Gérald Darmanin, said overnight chaos has resulted in 2,000 cars burned, 500 buildings damaged, hundreds of businesses looted, and violent clashes with police. He said over 800 people were arrested, with nearly 250 officers injured.


Earlier, Macron blamed social media for fueling 'copycat violence,' and said state agencies would ask Twitter, Snapchat, and Tiktok to ban the most "sensitive content."

Riots and vandalism continued throughout the day Friday. Darmanin said buses and trams would be shut down by 9 pm local time nationwide to suppress the overnight unrest.

Social unrest exploded across France this week, forcing the government to deploy 40,000 police officers to quell the violence. The turmoil was sparked after police fatally shot a 17-year-old teenager of North African descent during a traffic stop.

The police killing of the teenager occurred on Tuesday, captured on video, shocked the country, and has since unleashed riots across major cities.

#Breaking #News #France


France Deploys 'Armored Military Vehicles' To Combat Nationwide Riots

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-has-fallen-dramatic-footage-shows-social-unrest-spreading-third-night


France Mobilizes 40,000 Police After All Hell Breaks Out

https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/france-mobilizes-40000-police-after-all-hell-breaks-out


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

