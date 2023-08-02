GOVERNMENT MUST THINK AUSTRALIANS ARE 'UNIQUELY STUPID' TO NEED MISINFORMATION BILL

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sky News host Rita Panahi says Communications Minister Michelle Rowland must think Australians are “uniquely stupid” to need protection from misinformation through a bill.
“Labor’s bill is not only anti free speech, but it’s sinister and the sort of backwards policy you’d expect in despot nations,” Ms Panahi said.
“The last three years have taught us that sometimes the biggest producers of disinformation are government agencies.”