26-year-old Collapsed and died after running Marathon - Pierre Lipton

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
26-year-old Brown graduate, Forbes 30 Under 30 member, dies after completing marathon in Arizona
On Feb. 4, as 26-year-old Pierre Lipton approached the finish line of the Mesa Marathon in Arizona, an official race photographer snapped his photo. He wore matching yellow running clothes and sunglasses. The hint of a smile crept onto his face. Neither of his feet were touching the ground.
Lipton, who graduated from Brown University, was about to complete the marathon in 3 hours, 10 minutes, and 5 seconds. It was his personal best for the distance. He had maintained a pace of 7 minutes and 15 seconds per mile through mild weather.
Lipton collapsed after crossing the finish line. He was brought to a hospital, and later pronounced dead.
Source:
https://www.boston.com/news/local-news/2023/02/14/brown-graduate-26-dies-marathon-arizona-pierre-lipton-1440-media/
Mirrored - ImportantInformation1