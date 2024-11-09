11/8/24 TRUMP 72 HOURS: KH SCOTUS STEAL? KARI LAKE!, 42 MONKEYS, ALFIE OAKES FED RAID #NOPOMPEO

11/8/24 72 HRS of TRUMP! KH tries to steal SCOTUS seat from Justice Sotomayor, Alfie Oakes, MAHA champion & Patriot home and Farm raided and 42 monkeys "escape" from NIH funded primate lab: Alpha Genesis, SC. Meanwhile, The Real Anthony Fauci film release exposes the 4 decades of genocide of the NAIAD.... TRUMP LION is released & stalking the CB DS! We ARE FREE!!





The Real Anthony Fauci FILM: FREE FOR 10 DAYS

The film of the book by Robert F Kennedy jr:

https://x.com/c_plushie/status/1854733616598950316





AG of Kansas launches Pfizer Class Action:

https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/another-state-sues-pfizer-for-misleading-about-covid-shots/





Kari Lake is winning! Volunteer to Cure!

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/just-new-maricopa-county-ballot-dump-favors-kari/

https://www.tpaction.com/cure

OMG media: Gallego aide reveal on K Lake:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/__trashed-135/





The DEM(on)s Try to Oust Sotomayor: For KH

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/report-desperate-democrats-want-force-liberal-justice-sonia/

https://www.verifythis.com/article/news/verify/government-verify/it-is-possible-for-a-vice-president-to-be-nominated-to-the-supreme-court/536-4097e53b-fba8-4311-ae60-ea21b24709ab





42 Monkeys: Alpha Genesis, NIH Contracts:

https://www.contractlaboratory.com/labclass/directories/laboratories.cfm?i=352D61A1B2867F368F556933F5E58C4F





https://www.peta.org/media/news-releases/feds-issue-official-warning-against-monkey-dealer-alpha-genesis-inc-peta-calls-on-nih-to-stop-bankrolling-pain-and-misery/





https://theorg.com/org/alpha-genesis-inc/org-chart/greg-westergaard





PATRIOT & MAHA Champion Alfie Oakes Raided by Feds:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/11/breaking-feds-raid-alfie-oakes-naples-home-farm/





YAFTV subscriber needs help in North Carolina:

“Thank you! Greatly appreciate your continued prayers”

https://www.givesendgo.com/celestegray





Russell Brand on Jesus’s gifts to us:

https://x.com/rustyrockets/status/1854898780534902971





MAHA Event! HEAL From The Jabs!

Healing for the A.G.E.S. 2.0 conference, the showing starts Nov 2 - for free viewing, sign up here:

https://www.brightu.com/

https://healingfortheages.com/





Healing for the Ages Series with Drs. Group, Ardis, Ealy and Schmidt:

https://www.brightu.com/





Archbishop Vigano endorses Trump, calls Kamala a monster who obeys Satan:

https://www.banned.video/watch?id=6717ff7ba63967f2dac6bef2





Pfizer Knew they’d be Killing Babies, Russel Brand interviews Naomi Wolf:

https://rumble.com/v5kwy7h-pfizer-knew-theyd-be-killing-babies-bombshell-docs-expose-vax-big-pharma-fd.html





Lt Col. Pete Chambers reports: FEMA NC camps and Grid down possibility:

https://zeeemedia.com/

Please support Zeee media!









