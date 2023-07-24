BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Todd Coconato Show I The AI Dilemma - From a Christian World View
Welcome to todays “The Todd Coconato Show," your trusted platform where faith and reason intersect to explore pressing topics from a Christian perspective.

In today's broadcast, we delve deep into the captivating and sometimes unsettling world of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and its potential dangers.

Join your host, Todd Coconato, as he leads an engaging conversation about the profound implications of AI, specifically focusing on the concerns that arise when viewed through the lens of Christian values and beliefs. In this thought-provoking episode, we aim to shed light on the ethical and spiritual questions surrounding AI, ensuring that Christians are equipped to navigate this technological landscape with discernment.

Website: www.PastorTodd.org
To support this show: www.toddcoconato.com/give

