Israel Occupiers Orders - Hospital Evacuation -Al Shifa Patients & Medical Staff Forced to Leave Dying Patients - Now a "Medieval Cave", no longer a Hospital

At least 7-thousand people working and sheltering at the Al Shifa hospital complex in northern Gaza have been ordered to leave by Israeli forces. Thousands of Palestinians are fleeing the Al Shifa hospital compound, after being ordered to leave by Israel's military. More than 300 patients are heading to southern Gaza WITHOUT the help of ambulances. Al Jazeera’s Resul Serdar has more.

They were given 1 hour today to evacuate, from orders by IDF

Al-Shifa hospital doctors: People leaving hospital carrying sick injured patients

🔺About 120 people who couldn't move were left behind inside hospital to die

Israeli forces prevent UN staff from helping patients, residents evacuate al-Shifa hospital

Hamas govt. media office: Evacuation of al-Shifa hospital "another war crime" by Israeli regime













