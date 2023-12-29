My sunset pictures from December to December, 2022-2023

This is a slide show of the sunset pictures I took from December 2022 to December 2023.
During the warmer months there were a lot of red sunsets due to the Canadian wildfires.
https://logcabinhomestead.com/
https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?...
Music by Bensound.com/royalty-free-music
License code: ZIMFAM0EUQDEOOQB
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.