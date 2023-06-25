New Zion Assembly - 6/25/23 - Strengthening Yourself In The Lord

I want to talk to you about a man who faced numerous trials and tribulations in his life yet emerged as a shining example of faith and resilience. His name is King David. The passage we will focus on is found in 1 Samuel 30:6, where it says, "But David strengthened himself in the Lord his God." These words hold great wisdom and guidance for us, especially when we find ourselves in the midst of trouble.





Rick Wiles; Preaching Presbyter - Dr. Raymond Burkhart. Airdate: 6/25/23





Watch previous sermons here: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/trunewsofficial







You can partner with us by visiting TruNews.com/donate, calling 1-800-576-2116, or by mail at PO Box 690069 Vero Beach, FL 32969.





Your prayers and financial support are greatly appreciated.





It’s the Final Day! The day Jesus Christ bursts into our dimension of time, space, and matter. Now available in eBook and audio formats! Order Final Day from Amazon today! https://www.amazon.com/Final-Day-Characteristics-Second-Coming/dp/0578260816/





Apple users, you can down the audio version on Apple Books!

https://books.apple.com/us/audiobook/final-day-10-characteristics-of-the-second-coming/id1687129858



