FAA issues solar eclipse travel warnings ahead of event

The Federal Aviation Administration expects travel records and potential delays starting Friday as Americans prepare to catch the total solar eclipse on April 8. Marisa Garcia, an aviation journalist and senior contributor at Forbes, joins CBS News with more.
