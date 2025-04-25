BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"How are you, Mr. President?" - Steve Witkoff, greeted Vladimir Putin as their meeting began in the Kremlin
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
91 views • 4 months ago

"How are you, Mr. President?" — With these words, Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, greeted Vladimir Putin as their meeting began in the Kremlin.

Adding: 

What was the outcome of Putin-Witkoff talks in the Kremlin?

Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov details the highlights:

🔴 The meeting between Putin and Witkoff lasted THREE HOURS and was constructive and useful

🔴 Today's conversation helped BRING POSITIONS CLOSER, not only on Ukraine but also on other international issues

🔴 During the meeting, the possibility of resuming DIRECT negotiations between Russia and Ukraine was discussed

🔴 Productive dialogue between Russia and the US will continue in the MOST ACTIVE manner

Adding, from New York Times, if true: 

NYT: Pentagon Chief Hegseth's Personal Number Leaked Online

The personal phone number of Pentagon chief Hegseth, which was used for the Signal messenger, was publicly available online, reports The New York Times.

In August 2024, Hegseth used his personal number to register on a sports betting website. His number was also found on a daily rental platform and a video calling app.

🐻 Not sure if this is just Hegseth being stupid, because... well... he is. Or is it a smear campaign because he opposed attacking Iran?

Keywords
politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
